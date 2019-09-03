BJP slams NPP for denying schemes

Saffron party alleges discrimination in Garo Hills

SHILLONG: The BJP has again raked up the issue of NPP ignoring the saffron party though both are partners in the MDA coalition.

Recently, the BJP leaders from Garo Hills had accused the NPP-led government for not respecting the coalition spirit which, however, was denied by NPP leader Thomas Sangma.

However, in a fresh allegation, the BJP leaders from Garo Hills on Monday said that NPP showed discrimination towards the BJP members and families in distribution of government schemes.

“Even in political appointments, the NPP government has shown discrimination and injustice as except Bakul Hajong, who unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket from Ampati in the last Assembly polls, nobody has been appointed”, said KC Boro, the BJP leader and spokesperson of public grievances-cum-vigilance committee of the party in Garo Hills.

Earlier, Thomas had said only capable persons can be appointed in various boards and corporations.

In response, Boro pointed that there are many persons who are not capable but the NPP has appointed them in various posts.

“We have many capable ex-MLAs, ex-Ministers and state leaders in the party”, he said.

According to the former MLA, the NPP has even neglected UDP in Garo Hills.

Giving details about the discrimination of NPP towards BJP members and their families, Boro said unfortunately no BJP member was appointed in any of the committees under the 23 community and rural development blocks in Garo Hills though the list of names were submitted.

The BJP leader said during election campaign, in the meeting at BJP office in Tura, the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had made promises in this regard.

“Supply of areca nut saplings meant to the Blocks was also denied to BJP and other parties except NPP”, said Boro, who is also the state president of BJP Kisan Morcha.

The work for the construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat scheme was given only to NPP supporters, the BJP leader said, adding that the party members have not received any scheme of horticulture and agriculture departments.

The BJP members are also deprived of getting water pumping machines supplied to famers and PMAY schemes, he said.

“Surprisingly, even our flood affected BJP families were deprived of relief during the recent flood in the plains of Garo Hills” Boro said.

The BJP leader alleged that rejecting the genuine list of flood victims submitted by the Village Employment Council secretaries, the NPP leaders forced the Gram Sevaks and BDOs to accept their lists and the exercise was carried out in every block, especially in Ampati.

“A particular BJP family under Tikrikilla Block which was given CGI sheets had to return them after NPP workers had opposed. Later, the sheets were given to an NPP member”, Boro alleged.

The BJP leader also alleged that recently, NPP worker Dil Mohammad from Lukaichar village was appointed LP teacher at Ghilajuri government LP school without any interview depriving other candidates who had also applied for the post.

Boro wanted transparency in the appointment of the teacher.

“We condemn the action of the government. We hope the government will change the present style of functioning. The government should give justice to all irrespective of party affiliations”, he added.

Earlier, the BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek had defended the BJP leaders from Garo Hills and said that the government should look into their grievances.

However, the NPP leader Thomas had maintained that the party had not done any injustice to the BJP and asked the party to put forward specific cases.