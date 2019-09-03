Police defend action of DSP on legislator Removal of tinted glass

SHILLONG: Police have defended the action of the DSP traffic, W. Momin who had asked the Congress legislator Kimfa Marbaniang to remove the tinted glass from his private vehicle.

Though the incident took place on August 7 at Motphran, the issue became controversial after the legislator dragged the police official to the Assembly privilege committee for taking action.

The meeting of the privilege committee will be held on September 5.

SP (Traffic) BD Marak said on Monday that the traffic official was carrying out his duty following the rule irrespective of the category of the person.

“The DSP traffic has done his duty and as per the Supreme Court order, tinted glasses are allowed on the vehicles of only persons with Z and Z plus categories”, Marak said.

He also added that only the State Security Commission has the authority to permit anyone to use tinted glasses in vehicles.

The legislator from Rambrai-Jyrngam could not produce any exemption certificate from the security commission and he was not using his official vehicle.

According to Marak, the summons from the privilege committee will give a chance for the officials to explain the correct position.

Marak said a report in this regard has been submitted to the police headquarters.

The Supreme Court order and the circular from former Meghalaya DGP are clear regarding the persons who can use tinted glasses.

“If we do not follow the rules, it will be contempt of court”, he added.