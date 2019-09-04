EKH police bust drugs racket, seize 1195 gms of heroin

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills (EKH) District Police have busted a racket of drug suppliers arresting a ten persons besides making seizure of 1195 gms of contraband drugs.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Claudia Lyngwa, SP EKH, said, “We have managed to block the entire route from Manipur to Shillong. In this particular seizure, the entire consignment has come out from Guwahati. In this particular seizure, the maximum of the arrested persons are Khasis.”

She said there was a need to stop the flow of drugs as much as possible.

IPS officer Jagpal Dhanoa said that on September 2 a naka was put at viewpoint after specific input that Alberto Raplang who is coming from Guwahti will try to smuggle in 40 soap boxes of heroin.

He was intercepted but no drugs was found but his phone gave incriminating evidence .On lead of Alberto, the police went to Guwahati to catch a person named, Sashi who was staying at the house of Abhi Das. On searching the house, 124 gms of heroin were recovered.

Sashi then took the ANTF team to the hotel where drug dealers who brought the drugs to Guwahati were staying. In this manner, three were arrested and a vehicle seized.

Moreover Sashi gave information about Gracy who was staying in a lodge and her room was raided and in which 694 gms of heroin was recovered.

Having reached back Shillong around 7 am on September 3, the police department resumed operation on the same evening.

On interrogation, 5 different people linked to the suppliers and finally the police were able to recover additional 277 gms of heroin from Laitkor.