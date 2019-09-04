James asks Mukul to substantiate allegation of corruption

SHILLONG: A day after the Opposition had alleged corruption in the implementation of a centrally-funded electrification project executed by the NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya, Power Minister, James Sangma said that the government couldn’t afford to waste its time by instituting an inquiry just because someone out of his whims and fancies made an allegation.

He, however, said that if such allegations were made with facts, the Government would look into it.

Congress MLA and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma termed the Saubhagya scheme as a model item for political bosses and officials to loot the state and alleged corruption in its implementation. The Saubhagya scheme is a centrally-sponsored project to provide electricity to all households.

However, state Power Minister, James Sangma on Wednesday said that allegations would be made by the Opposition as it was their work but at the same time it was important to substantiate such allegations.

Claiming that there is no irregularity in the implementation of the scheme, he said that Mukul Sangma needed to come out with more specific details about the allegations

The Opposition leader had alleged that the award of contract was more than 50 per cent of the total estimated project cost while there were many projects under other programmes that were in the process of implementation with the same rate.

However, the Power Minister maintained that the tender value went up as initially when the scheme was submitted, there were different schedule of rates which were not prevalent today and there would be variations.

Stating that he would give a detailed reply on the floor of the House in the upcoming Assembly session, Sangma stated if there are any irregularities in the scheme, the Government would look into it but it would not react on such flimsy allegations.