CM to take up NRC exclusion with Sonowal

MLA meets Conrad on Meghalaya women

SHILLONG: Congress MLA from Rajabala, Azad Zaman met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma regarding the exclusion of Meghalaya women married in Assam from the NRC list on Wednesday.

Giving details about his meeting with the Chief Minister, Zaman said that the final draft of the NRC will be published before September 7.

He also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister who assured that he will take up the matter with his Assam counterpart.

Talking to newsmen, Zaman informed that the in the first NRC exercise, they had rejected the application of many Meghalaya women following which the previous Congress government in the state held discussions with the Assam government.

The Assam government asked them to submit their documents verified by the Meghalaya Government. The affected women submitted all the required documents verified by the officials of the state and countersigned by the respective SP’s of the various districts, he added.

However despite that, the NRC authorities rejected all the certificates, the Rajabala MLA said.

Stating that in one state they are citizens and in the other they are foreigners, Zaman hoped that with the intervention of state government, the daughters and sisters of Meghalaya will be included in the list.