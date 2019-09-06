Petrol, diesel to get dearer in state

SHILLONG: Petrol and diesel prices in the state are set to rise with the state government deciding to withdraw the rebate of Rs 2.50 per litre on the tax payable for the two fuels in view of loss of revenue.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Home Minister James Sangma said that the central government had earlier announced that from October 5, 2018, there would be a deduction in the rate of excise duty for petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50. It also requested all state governments to do the same to further bring down the retail price of petrol and diesel.

He said that the net loss of revenue to the government till March 31, 2019 was Rs 61.60 crore with diesel accounting for Rs 47.55 crore and petrol Rs 14.05 crore. “With the withdrawal of the rebate, we can arrest the loss of revenue,” James said.