Phulbari MLA urges CM to provide 1951 NRC copies

Plea to make them available in police stations

SHILLONG: Phulbari MLA, S G Esmatur Mominin on Thursday requested Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to provide the 1951 NRC copies of the residents of undivided Assam in the respective police stations in West Garo Hills.

The copies were seized by the infiltration department of Meghalaya police in 2017.

Speaking with media persons here, Mominin said that a sub-inspector of the infiltration department, MS Thapa seized the NRC documents from the residence of former MLA A Zamal of West Garo Hills.

Stating that he has seen all the names of the villages in the seized NRC copies, Mominin said that the copies might be in the Superintendent’s office.

Since all the villages are under Haldiaganj, Tikrikilla and Phulbari, it will be easier for the public to get the NRCs if they are sent to the respective police stations, he added. It will also help them to prove their lineage.

Phulbari MLA requested the chief minister to make these copies available in the respective police stations.

“The chief minister has assured to look into it,” he said.

Following the exclusion of the names of many tribals and non-tribal women from Meghalaya married in Assam from the NRC list, Rajabala MLA Azad Zaman met chief minister on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum suggesting steps that might be helpful in saving these women from going to the Foreign Tribunal.



