CM committed to improve sports infra in state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said the government has initiated measures to improve sports infrastructure in the state.

The chief Minister was speaking on the concluding day of the 15th Senior State Swimming Competition organised by the Meghalaya Swimming Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs at Crinoline Swimming Pool, Nongmalki on Saturday.Acknowledging the talent of young swimmers, the chief minister said measures are being taken to improve facilities in the state. “The government is aware of the challenges that are being faced in the sport, we are looking at ways to improve and develop quality infrastructure across the state to support our athletes”, he said. The chief minister informed that the state is on the verge of being allotted an Olympic size swimming pool as part of the initiative of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to develop sports infrastructure for the differently abled.He added that such facilities can also be used by other sports associations to develop and promote sporting talent in the state. Lauding the efforts of sports associations, the chief minister said the government has taken steps to extend necessary help to support them.The chief minister also informed that the prize money awarded by the state to sports persons winning gold at national championships has been increased to Rs 2 lakh from the earlier Rs 7,000 adding that an Olympic gold winner will be entitled to a prize money of Rs 75 lakh from the state.