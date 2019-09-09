Meghalaya Nuggets

Tree plantation programme

SHILLONG: A tree plantation programme was organised by the Jharna Foundation, Shillong in collaboration with Police Training School, Shillong. The Principal of Police Training School, Shillong, Vivek Syiem, the Assistant Principal of PTS, BP Joshi, Member of the Rotary Club Elangbam Singh, the Principal of Meghalaya Police Public School, Shillong, Ibanylla Warjri, the Founder of Jharna Foundation, Advocate Satrupa Bhattacharjee, Chairman of BDMC Mawryngkneng C&RD Block, Joannes JTL Lamare, and other police officers were present on the occasion. As many as 170 students from Police Training School and the students of MPPS took part in the plantation programme. The Tree Saplings were planted in the premises of PTS and on other adjoining areas. More than 200 tree saplings were planted.

All Naga freshers’ meet

SHILLONG: The All Naga – Kuki Catholic Youth Association Shillong (ANKCYAS) held its annual freshers-cum-Socio-Cultural meet at Don Bosco Technical School, Laitumkhrah on Sunday. Health Minister AL Hek was the chief guest and Xavier Mao, Head of Department of Philosophy Department, NEHU was the guest of honour on the occasion. In the inaugural part of the programme, the celebration of the Holy Eucharist by Fr. John Madur, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Shillong was held. After the mass, there was a cultural programme and a felicitation for the freshers. “Cultivate a habit of reading and develop moral and spiritual virtues as a student,” said Xavier Mao. Speaking on the occasion, Hek said, “Young people must cultivate soft skills and hard skills. You have strong mind and heart. Firm and strong responsibility will make you to achieve your dream. Moreover you must be the master of yourself”.

Essay writing competition

SHILLONG: An essay writing competition was organised by city-based Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Centre (SNGCC) at the Oneness Center at Jingkieng on Saturday as part of the 16th annual celebration and 165th birth anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru which will be held on September 15. As many as 30 students of Class X to XII from various city-based schools participated in the competition. The top three winners will receive cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively along with trophies and certificates besides consolation prizes for all the participating students on September 15. The competition was thematised on the famous words of Guru, which he inscribed on the walls of the Lord Shiva Temple at Aruvippuram in Kerala: “Devoid of the dividing walls of caste or race, or hatred of rival faith, we all live here in brotherhood”. Monotosh Chakraborty, St. Edmund’s College, from the Department of English was the judge for the competition.

1st annual youth meet

SHILLONG: The First Annual Catholic Youth Meet of Mawkyrwat Parish was organised at Sacred Heart Hr. Sec. School, Mawlai on Sundy. The programme began with a mass at 10 am with Fr. Pascal Lyngdoh, the Parish Priest of Laitumkhrah, as the main celebrant. After the mass, a prayer was held for the newly elected office bearers of the Synjuk Samla Katholik Nativity Parish Mawkyrwat (SSKNPM) Shillong Unit. Chief guest Carnes Sohshang, the MDC of Mawkyrwat Constituency and guest of honour Siwel Lyngdoh, District Programme Manager of South West Khasi Hills were also present on the occasion. “There are many opportunities to employ oneself in the society if a youth is smart and hardworking instead of totally depending on government services” said Lyngdoh. Sohshang encouraged the youth to be responsible and help those in the society, who require it. The event concluded with the distribution of prizes to the winners of Basketball, extempore speech, tug of war and the winners of Mr and Ms Freshers, 2019.