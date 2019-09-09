National Lok Adalat to be held

TURA:The Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), West Garo Hills, has informed that DLSA, Tura will be organising National Lok Adalat on all subject matters on September 14 at 10:00 AM in the New Building of District and Sessions Judge, behind D C Office, Akonggre, Tura, West Garo Hills district.

Therefore, all persons who received summons or notices from the Court to attend the National Lok Adalat for settlement or disposal of their cases are requested to attend the same on the date and venue mentioned above.

