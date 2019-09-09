Northeast Briefcase

Assam Guv, CM condole Jethmalani’s death

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday condoled the death of eminent lawyer and former union minister Ram Jethmalani. While Mukhi described Jethmalani as a “great parliamentarian”, Sonowal termed the jurist as an “efficient and visionary leader”. Jethmalani was “an eminent lawyer and a great parliamentarian who made a lasting impact on the legal and political scenario” of the country, the governor said in a statement here. “With his death the country has lost a great public leader and a human being. He left behind a rich legacy which will definitely be a source of inspiration to the young generation,” Mukhi said. In his condolence message, Sonowal said Jethamalani had played a “pivotal role” in strengthening the judicial system of the country and his demise was an “irreparable loss”. “Jethmalani had made stellar contributions in taking the judicial system closer to the people and he had also served the country in the capacity of a union minister holding several portfolios in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee”, Sonowal said. The country has lost a “very meritorious, efficient and visionary leader today,” he said. Expressing their condolences to the bereaved family members, Mukhi and Sonowal prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. (PTI)



Aged patient dies in Tripura, relatives blame doctor

Ambassa: Continuing the tradition of accusing the doctor, the relatives of an aged patient ranted against the doctor for dereliction of duty after the patient succumbed to illness at the Dhalai district hospital on Sunday. According to sources, the patient – Nabagun Das (63) – was admitted in the district hospital with some serious illness. Dr. Prasenjit Majumdar of the hospital attended to the patient but in the morning his condition deteriorated and he died around 11 am. The patient’s nephew Prahlad Das said, “Since morning my uncle was in serious condition. I requested the on duty nurse to inform Dr. Majumdar several times. But the doctor was busy attending to his private practice at his government residence. I pleaded to another doctor who provided oxygen and prescribed for blood and haemoglobin tests. However, my uncle died around 11 am. It is solely due to negligence on the part of Dr. Majumdar”. Prahlad also said that he would approach the higher authorities in this regard. However, the doctor denied all allegations and said the patient was provided due treatment. (UNI)