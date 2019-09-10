Draft drugs policy in final stage

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday informed the House that the draft of the much waited drugs policy is in the final stage and the government would hold consultations with the stakeholders before approving it.

Replying to a short duration discussion regarding a news item on seizure of drugs initiated by Congress MLA PT Sawkmie, Tynsong said Shillong is a transit route for the movement of drugs even as he added that the drug mafias have try to lure young students for transporting the contraband since many of them come to Shillong for studies.

Talking about the steps taken to combat the menace of drugs in the city, Tynsong informed that the police have acquired four narcotic sniffer dogs, which are posted at Dog Squad K-9 unit, and they have been deployed for conducting regular checking at district jails.

In addition, the District Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF)along with K-9 units are also conducting surprise checking of vehicles along the highways and suspected places to prevent trafficking of drugs.

Informing that the ANTF with the support of local dorbars has tightened vigilance in areas prone to drug menace, he added intelligence is also being shared with police of neighboring states and other law enforcing agencies.

He also informed that the police have ventured into a series of awareness campaigns against the menace of drugs in schools and colleges to seek the support of all quarters to fight the menace collectively.

It was also informed that altogether 5125 people are affected due to drug abuse in the state while adding that the Forensic Science Laboratory is also being strengthened with new equipment and scientists.

He also informed that in East Khasi Hills district, as many as 38 cases of drugs have been registered with a total seizure of 1540 grams of heroin and 937 kgs of ganja.

Similarly, heroin and other contraband items have also been seized from other districts of the state.

Earlier, Sawkmie said as per a survey conducted by an organisation, there are 17,833 drug users in Meghalaya while the number of people who use injection is 11400.

He also stressed on the need for all to come together and jointly tackle the menace while adding that the legislators should also speak about drug menace more frequently.

Echoing similar views, Congress MLA HM Shangpliang said the prosecution agencies who are working against drug menace must be supported by the government with better logistics and support.

He also stressed on the need to introduce a curriculum in schools informing children about the ill effects of drugs.

He lamented the absence of a government rehabilitation centre while there are only six private facilities in the state.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma and Congress legislators Ampareen Lyngdoh, George Lyngdoh and Mayralborn Syiem also participated in the discussion.