Police detain a woman during a demonstration days before the 46th anniversary of the 1973 military coup that toppled Chile’s late President Salvador Allende at a historical monument ‘Patio 29’ located inside the General Cemetery in Santiago, Chile on Sunday. Patio 29 honors those who were executed and buried at the site in mass graves during Pinochet’s dictatorship and the cemetery is also the burial site of Chile’s late President Salvador Allende and late folksinger Victor Jara. The anniversary is on September 11. (PTI)