Japanese team in Nagaland in search of World War II martyrs

Kohima: The Government of Nagaland on Tuesday held a meeting with a Japanese delegation, which is on a visit to the state till September 20 to conduct a survey of Japanese martyrs during the World War II.

According to official sources, 74 years have passed since the end of the World War II in which 1.12 million people lost their lives. Considering the sentiments of the bereaved families of those deceased Japanese soldiers, some of whom have reached a very advanced age, prompt recovery of the mortal remains of dead soldiers has become a top priority for the visiting delegation.

The 1st phase of Japan Association for Recovery & Repatriation of War Casualties (JARRWC) began on Tuesday with a 10-day visit to Nagaland as part of their mission to collect information by interviewing informants who could provide vital clues on the location of the remains of the Japanese war martyrs.

Besides that, field investigation of burial sites will be done based on the information collected in research activities so as to confirm the burial condition of the remains under the ground by excavating the soil surface at the site where the excavated site will be reburied.

The team will be visiting villages like Jotsoma, Kigwema and Rusoma under Kohima district where information about presence of mortal remains of Japanese war martyrs was established.

Team leader, Kazuhiko Furumoto, while briefing the state officials about the schedules and activities to be taken up during their 10-day visit, earnestly requested the Nagaland government to support their survey mission and provide safety and security measures wherever and whenever needed.

He also sought the support and guidance of the Anthropology Department of Kohima Science College in ascertaining the information about the mortal remains from anthropological aspects.

He also mentioned that the next phase of exploration is scheduled to be conducted from November 10 to 24 this year, where the team will focus not only in plain areas, but also in hilly and mountainous areas.

In the 2nd phase, the team will visit Yikhum village under Wokha district, Chakhabama in Kohima district and Jessami under Phek district.

The Nagaland government has assured to support their mission and provide safety and security measures in addition to providing necessary assistance and information.

Nagaland Principal Secretary for School Education, Menukhol John, who chaired the programme, expressed condolences to the bereaved family of Naoko Andou, who is part of the japanese team.

The delegation also agreed to John’s suggestion on having a meeting with the Nagaland government, when the team is about to leave Nagaland after their 2nd phase in November.

Kazufumi Yamashita is also one of the members in the 1st phase of JARRWC.

Nagaland Commissioner and Secretary for Information and Public Relation V. Maria Yanthan, Superintendent of Police of Kohima Kevithuto Sophie, Officials from Tourism, Art and Culture, Principal of Kohima Science College and Department of Anthropology attended the meeting, sources said. (UNI)