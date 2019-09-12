Metbah chosen UDP president

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has unanimously chosen Metbah Lyngdoh as the new president of the party. His name was nominated by the nomination committee headed by Moonlight Pariat and approved at the party’s general council.

The general council was held at the premises of the official residence of late UDP president, Donkupar Roy, on Wednesday. Roy had passed away in July.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “I accept with all humility and look forward to seeing the party grow in the coming days. I look forward to support from all the leaders of the party. We have to ensure we get more numbers in terms of elected members be it in the Assembly or the district councils.”

Lyngdoh said he would follow up on Roy’s vision of strengthening the party and unification of regional forces.

“The late president had brought about this idea of unification of the regional forces and we feel whatever way he had paved for us, we will build up on that and strengthen it,” Lyngdoh said.

Earlier, while speaking at the general council meeting, Lyngdoh said that the members of the party should stay away from politicising the party matters and instead work unitedly.

Lyngdoh is the third president of the largest regional party in the state which was formerly led by late EK Mawlong and then by Roy.

Other candidates in the fray were Paul Lyngdoh, Bindo Lanong and Jemino Mawthoh.The working presidents are Paul Lyngdoh (Shillong city), Titosstarwell Chyne (East Khasi Hills), Moonlight Pariat and Lahkmen Rymbui (West Jaintia Hills), Donbok Khymdeit (Ri-Bhoi) and LC Momin (North Garo Hills). Jemino Mawthoh remains the general secretary.

Shella by-election

The general council of UDP also approved the name of Balajiedkupar Synrem as the party’s candidate for the by-election to Shella constituency.

Metbah urged the party functionaries to work hard to ensure victory for late Roy’s son. “There is a need for cooperation to ensure his victory,” he said.