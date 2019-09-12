Shulllai moves Shah on water supply scheme

SHILLONG: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai led by state BJP leaders recently submitted a letter regarding the greater Cantonment area water supply scheme to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The letter was submitted during the NEDA conclave held in Guwahati earlier this week. Shullai requested Shah to look into the grievances faced by the people of Greater Shillong Cantonment area. Shah assured to take up the matter with the government.

Shullai is also planning to meet the PM over issues like approval of new amendment of Shillong Cantonment Building bylaws 2018, upgradation of Cantonment Goenka Hospital and Shillong Cantonment School from secondary to higher secondary level, transfer of defense land for construction of parking facilities and to transfer Garrison Ground to the Sports Department for the National Games 2022.