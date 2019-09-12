Study says 9/11 ‘glowing tribute’ bamboozles, kills 160,000 birds

Two soaring beams of light are put out every year over Lower Manhattan on 9/11 in a tribute to those killed 18 years ago in one of the deadliest attacks on the American soil. However, researchers have said that those beams of light can lure birds to veer off their normal migratory flights.

Some 160,000 birds, which are drawn to the immense light along with insects and bats, encircle these beams, seemingly unable to veer away, and are pulled off course, putting them at risk of exhaustion or disorientation, The New York Times reported.

The anniversary of the September 11 attacks coincides with the migration period of birds across the New York City as fall approaches. But the convergence shares a stark reality of the situation which illustrates the perils of humans and animals sharing an urban ecosystem.

The birds such as small songbirds like Canada and yellow warblers and American redstarts and nighthawks come closer to the beams to prey on insects, and peregrine falcons. When the number of trapped birds reaches around 1,000, the lights are switched off for 20 minutes to let the birds disperse.

The light tribute attracts bird densities up to 150 times their normal levels the researcher divulged.

In addition, another risk is that by flying in the lights, birds could use up too much of the fat they store for energy for migration.

The NYC Council will hold a committee meeting on a bill to require new or renovated buildings to use more bird-friendly glass.

A similar campaign is underway in Chicago. (ANI)