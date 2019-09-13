Crime update

Arson

Nganngom Santhalembi Chanu lodged a complaint stating that on September 11 around 12:30 am, she discovered that unknown miscreants had set fire to her Chevrolet UVA (ML-05G-3826), which was parked in Lapalang. As a result of the fire, the back of the car was completely gutted.

Missing

Finel Koch of Bashbari village in South West Garo Hills lodged an FIR stating that on the morning of August 17, his sister-in-law Randha Rani Koch had gone to Mankachar, Assam and has not returned home till date.

Theft

W Kharshiing lodged a complaint stating that on September 11 around 11 am, he discovered that unknown miscreants had stolen copper wires from the air conditioners in the MRI room at Woodland Hospital, Shillong.

Amit Kumar Ghosh lodged a complaint stating that on September 11 between 3 pm and 5:50 pm, unknown miscreants broke into his residence at Indian Audit & Accounts Estate, Qtr. No. 62/II in Motinagar and stole one LPG cylinder.

Ebarson Tangliang lodged a complaint stating that on September 10 around 6 pm, Jabir Hussain of Karimganj, Assam, hired his pick-up vehicle for transportation of materials from Moodorka, Lamyrsiang village in East Jaintia Hills. However, on seeing the materials the complainant became suspicious and enquired from the residents of the village after which he learnt that the materials belonged to Stephan Bamon of Lamyrsiang village in East Jaintia Hills.

Trespassing

Saurav Deb of Jail Road, Shillong lodged a complaint stating that on September 7, two unidentified miscreants pelted stones and beer bottles at his residence and entered his compound. He also stated that the miscreants misbehaved with his family members. It was later learnt that the unidentified persons had also assaulted Deepak Bhagat and Sidhu Bhagat.