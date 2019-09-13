Jimmy Sheirgill to foray into digital space

Jimmy Sheirgill is set to make his digital debut with dark thriller drama series Your Honor.

Produced for Applause Entertainment by Sphereorigins, the series is directed by E Niwas. The original Israeli series was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Ishan Trivedi has written the Indian adaptation. Jimmy said he is looking forward to the web series.

“My role in ‘Your Honor’ takes a chance with his own reality, the substance of the story is what convinced me to take up the part. The length an individual can go, burning all the bridges and principles for the ones he loves, is truly compelling,” the actor said in a statement.

Set in Punjab’s Ludhiana, the story revolves around Bishan Khosla (Jimmy), a respected circuit court judge, known for his uncompromising honesty, and on the cusp of a big promotion. After his troubled teenaged son Abeer Khosla (Pulkit Makol) is involved in a hit-and-run accident, Bishan is about to turn Abeer in to the police, when he learns about the victim’s identity.

What ensues next is a disturbing downward spiral of events, as Bishan, in his attempt to protect his son, uncharacteristically obstructs justice to cover up the truth. “Your Honor” also marks Niwas’ digital plunge, who described the show as one “packed with intense emotions and depth of characters”.

“The digital space is proving to be an ideal medium that allows creators like us to explore different genres and narrative styles. I am excited to present ‘Your Honor’ to our audiences,” the National Award-winning director said. (PTI)