KHADC alert post NRC

SHILLONG: The Executive Committee (EC) of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has sent letters to all heads of traditional institutions to be vigilant following the publication of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Teinwell Dkhar said the decision was taken on September 10 to send letters to the traditional heads. He added that the Dorbar Shnong should immediately report to the KHADC and police if they find any suspicious person staying in the Dorbar Shnong.

Plastic ban in markets

Speaking about the ban on plastics, KHADC Executive Member Titos Chyne said, “We want to implement immediately the ban on plastics especially in the markets of the KHADC such as Byrnihat and Laitlyngkot and others.”

With regard to Sohra Market, the KHADC will call the Syiem of Hima Sohra on September 16.