One held with Yaba tablets

SHILLONG: Continuing its crackdown on drugs, the joint team of ANTF East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat Police Station & Infiltration Special Squad conducted an intensive checking of all vehicles at Khliehriat in the intervening night of September 12th and 13 recovered huge volume of contraband items.

Police said that the Joint team recovered 10000 “Ya Ba” tablets commonly known as “World is Yours (WY)” tablets or “Madness Drug” weighing approximately 1 Kg with estimated street value of approx. Rs 13-15 lakh

The item was recovered from one person travelling from Silchar to Guwahati in a night super bus and a case has been registered Khliehriat Police Station under NDPS Act.