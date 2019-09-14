Court acquits ‘molester’ teacher in Tripura

Ambassa (Tripura): The district court released a molestation-accused teacher free of allegation in its verdict in the subdivision of Ambassa in Dhalai district here on Friday.

According to the sources, a local private tutor from Ambassa identified as Taryn Tapan Choudhury was accused of molesting a minor tribal girl during private tuition on November 6 last.

The family of the girl lodged a complaint with Ambassa police station six days later on November 14, where the police registered a case against the teacher.

After hearing the parties and the witness the District Judge Sanjib Kumar Majumdar declared the final verdict on Friday where the judge acquitted the teacher free from charges. (UNI)