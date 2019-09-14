Programme on trauma care, casualty evacuation in NE

SHILLONG: The 5 Air Force Hospital (AFH) organised a two-day ‘Continued Medical Education’ (CME) programme on ‘Trauma Care and Casualty Evacuation in North East’ and Senior Medical Officers’ conference on September 10 and 11.

During the programme, various speakers shared their experience and knowledge in which included talks on trauma surgery, emergency management, critical care, casualty evacuation, patient safety and nursing care.

A CME on this topic was held in the region for the first time which was attended by more than 80 delegates.

Trauma care is a dynamic topic which needs continuous updating of knowledge and skills for doctors and nursing staff. ‘Casualty Air Evacuation’ is a military term for patient evacuation from forward areas to rear Command Hospitals/Military Hospitals/Base Hospitals.

5 AFH, due to its strategic location and co-location with large transport air base, is a hub of casualty evacuation in the region.

The hospital receives multiple combat causalities from far-flung areas of North East. It provides super specialty medical and surgical cover to soldiers and their families of Air Force, Army and Paramilitary forces.