Scuffle with Assam Police over road construction

NONGSTOIN: A scuffle broke out between the residents of Ranighat village near Malapara, in West Khasi Hills and personnel of Assam Police when the latter tried to halt construction of a PMGSY road at Malapara on Saturday.

The area is located under the Riangdo Block in Rambrai-Jyrngam assembly constituency. The road under construction is from Athiabari to Ushek and is just about five kilometers from Aradonga outpost

According to sources, police personnel from Hahim outpost and other government officials from Assam came to the village near Malapara and seized a dumper which was being used for the construction of the road which is the lifeline for around 10 villages.

) The matter did not end there. Later the Assam Police personnel brought a Bolero Camper and a JCB to carry away the materials which was meant for the construction work, sources added.

The intervention and highhandedness by the Assam Police provoked the people of the village to protest against their act. They even threatened to burn down the vehicle of the Assam Police.

However, timely intervention by Meghalaya Police personnel, who rushed to the spot, helped to bring the situation under control.

“As of now, the matter is under control and more details will be provided in due time,” Sub-Inspector Malcolm Marak, IC Malangkona outpost said.

Sources said that there were times when the Assam Police personnel would also harass school children.

It was informed that the people of the area cast their vote in Meghalaya and therefore they fall under the jurisdiction of the state and the Assam Police has no business to interfere.

Local have also urged their respective representatives to look into the matter and deal with it appropriately.