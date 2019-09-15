Unabated limestone mining without mining plan

SHILLONG: The CAG report tabled in the Assembly on Friday revealed that some lessees in the state did not have approved mining plans for operation of limestone mines in the state.

The CAG said there were 19 mining leases granted for limestone in Meghalaya as on March 31, 2018 and during audit, it was observed that some lessees did not have approved mining plan for the period from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

It also said that six lessees continued to carry out mining without approved mining plans in violation of the Mineral Conservation and Development Rules (MCDR) and these lessees extracted 17.64 lakh MT of limestone from 2013-14 to 2017-18 for which no mining plan was approved.

The report also stated that the mining department was aware that these lessees extracted limestone without approved mining plan since the lessees submitted monthly returns on quantity of limestone extracted to the department. However, no action was taken by the department to enforce the provisions of MDCR.

During the audit, DMR records showed that five out of twelve mining lease holders extracted 24. 46 lakh MT of limestone between 2013 and 2018 on which royalty of Rs 18. 61 crore and cess of Rs 10.31 crore were payable.

However, the department failed to collect the due royalty amount and all the five lessees had cement plants in the state and they continue to operate.

The audit observed that the mining department did not have check gates at four exit points at India-Bangladesh border and due to the absence of mining check gate at Bholaganj, collection of mineral cess of Rs 7.95 crore was doubtful.

It also said that during the period from April 2013 to March 2018, four cement companies purchased 44.84 lakh MT of limestone from local supplier on which mineral cess of Rs 15.33 crore was payable but the cement companies did not pay the due cess and the department failed to collect the same although monthly returns on utilisation of limestone were available with the department.