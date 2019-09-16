Meghalaya Dy Speaker reviews development schemes  

TURA: Deputy Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and MLA, Timothy D Shira, who is also the Chairman District Planning & Development Council (DPDC) convened a meeting with the heads of all Line Departments to track status of the ongoing Central and State sponsored schemes at the Circuit House in Resubelpara on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Rupert Momin, Kharkutta MLA and S C Sadhu, Deputy Commissioner, North Garo Hills district.

During the review meeting, Shira informed the district officials that the DPDC meeting aims to bridge the gap between the public representatives and the implementing officials so that any issues or challenges surface in the process of implementation of government schemes could be addressed appropriately. He further urged the officials to sensitize the rural lot on various government schemes by organizing workshops across the district in order to make the people aware and benefit from the schemes. The district officials were also advocated to work in close coordination for effective implementation of the central and state funded schemes.