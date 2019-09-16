Workshop on importance of technology in education held

TURA: A daylong workshop highlighting the indispensability of technology as an effective handmaiden in the dissemination of knowledge took place here at the Don Bosco College of Teachers’ Education on Monday.

Organised in accordance with the directives of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt of India , under the scheme of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission, the workshop stressed on the technology boom to aid education and laid emphasis on Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC), , Study Web Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds(SWAYAM), and OER( Open Educational Resources).

Organised by the Dept of Education, NEHU , Shillong and coordinated by Don Bosch College of Teacher Education, Tura, the workshop was attended by the faculty members of NEHU, Tura, CTE, Rongkhon, academic institutions; and teachers and teacher trainees of the host College.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr). Nikme S.C.Momin, Dept. of Education, NEHU, Tura underlined the importance of such workshops in an age of digital innovations in teaching. Reverend Father (Dr. Zacharias George), the chairperson of the inaugural session, highlighted how such workshops familiarise and help teachers to adapt themselves to the changing contours of education in a technology -driven society. Emphasizing on the positives of such a workshop, Dr. N. Amareswaran, Dept. of Education, and Dr. Manoj Rana, Asstt. Librarian, from NEHU Shillong, pointed to the positive impact technology has played in the spread of education.