India, China troops hold border meetings in Arunachal, Sikkim

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Border Personnel Meetings (BPM) between the border guarding troops of Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were held at historic ‘Natu La Pass’ on Indian side in Sikkim and Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The Border Personnel Meetings were conducted between delegations of the two countries in an atmosphere of warmth and friendship with an aim of promoting border peace and tranquility.

Both sides, during the meets, reviewed the security situation along the Indo-China Border, according to a Press Communique issued by the Indian Army on Monday.

The border personnel meetings serve as an important platform for resolving local issues on the borders besides promoting mutual trust and confidence amongst the troops. Such meetings include formal and informal interactions between the two sides followed by a cultural programme portraying the rich cultural diversity of the two countries.