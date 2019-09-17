Marseille stun Monaco with dramatic fightback

Paris: Marseille came back from two goals down to beat winless Monaco 4-3 in a Ligue 1 thriller in the principality on Sunday as close-season signing Dario Benedetto scored twice.

Andre Villas-Boas’ side climbed to fourth in the early table after recovering from falling 2-0 behind to Wissam Ben Yedder’s double in the first half an hour. “It’s four goals away from home, it’s good. And with the victories, confidence is coming back,” Dimitri Payet, who scored Marseille’s third goal, told Canal+. Monaco, who only narrowly avoided relegation last term, remain second-bottom with just two points from their opening five matches and have already conceded 14 goals. The pressure is once again mounting on coach Leonardo Jardim, who was sacked early last season before returning after an ill-fated spell in charge from Thierry Henry. Marseille are now only two points adrift of reigning champions and leaders Paris Saint-Germain, and behind Rennes and Nantes on goal difference. “Maybe we’ve dared to play a little more,” added Payet. Monaco’s defensive woes continued and they fell behind just after the hour mark when some sloppy play in midfield allowed Payet to strike in. (AFP)