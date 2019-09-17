State to fund new Assembly building

SHILLONG: Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said on Monday that he will carry out a review meeting soon with concerned departments on the construction of new Assembly building, while informing that it is a state scheme.

Lyngdoh said after the review meeting, he will visit the site at Mawdiangdiang.

The cost of the construction of the building is Rs 127 crore and the state government has to bear the expenditure.

Sources said the state is facing financial crisis and this may affect the construction.

However, when asked, Lyngdoh said the construction of the building will go on and added the state is yet to decide whether to seek funds from the Centre.