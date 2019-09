SHILLONG: UDP MLA from Mawthadraishan Brolding Nongsiej will be sworn in as minister on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan.

A Cabinet berth fell vacant following the resignation of current Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh. Lyngdoh was a minister in charge of Tourism, Excise and Water Resources.

Brolding is a two-time MLA from Mawthadraishan.