STF formed in Williamnagar to check drunken menace

TURA: To prevent inconveniences and public nuisance caused by revelers at view points, parks and other public places, East Garo Hills District magistrate, Swapnil Tembe on Wednesday informed that a Special Task Force has been formed in order to check anti social and other illegal activities.

An official release issued in this regard stated that there had been reports of liquor being sold openly in many localities of Williamnagar even after the closing of wine shops and drinking in public places of the town had also been reported to the district administration. The newly formed Special Task Force comprises of Block Development Officers, police and excise officials of all the C&RD Blocks. The order also warned that the offenders will be penalized with Rs. 5,000/- under Section 110 of the Meghalaya Police Act.