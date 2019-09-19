Dengue death toll rises to 68 in Bangladesh

Dhaka: The Bangladeshi government has confirmed another eight deaths from dengue fever, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country since January to 68, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported on Monday.

According to the latest figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, the deaths included two in April, six in June, 32 in July and 28 in August, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 653 fresh dengue cases, including 193 in Dhaka were reported in the 24 hours till 8 a.m. (local time) on Monday, showed the DGHS data.

It said 10,742 more dengue cases were recorded in September after 52,636 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease in August, more than the total number of patients in any past year.

The number of patients was 10,148 in 2018 and 26 of them died.

The total number of dengue fever cases reported in the country so far this year has reached 81,839. (IANS)