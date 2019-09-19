Stagnant work on bridge irks youth body

TURA: The long delay in the completion of the Soksan Bridge under Mendipathar in North Garo Hills, the reconstruction of which was undertaken after it had been washed away in devastating Garo Hills floods of 2014, has irked the local unit of the A’chik Youth Welfare Organization (AYWO) which has demanded strict action against the contractor undertaking the work.

Two years after the bridge had been swept away by flood waters, the sanction for its re-construction was made way back in August, 2016. However, although three years have passed since re-construction began, work on the bridge has remained stagnant for a long time with only the subway and pile foundation being completed while one side abutment is nearing its completion.

According to the reply to an RTI filed by the AYWO with the PWD department, the total amount sanctioned for the re-construction was Rs 8,93,93,773/- and the said work was to have been completed by August 1, 2018. The contract work was allotted to one, Bimal Kumar Agarwal of Fancy Valley locality of Tura in West Garo Hills. A payment to the tune of Rs 3,90,00,000/- has also been made to the contractor. As per the RTI reply, the remaining work that still needs to be undertaken are construction of pier, abutment, super structure and the approaches to the bridge.

The AYWO pointed out that the long delay in the completion of the important bridge has resulted in hardships for people living in the region. It sought stringent action against the contractor and at the same time also urged the government to review the status of work on the bridge.