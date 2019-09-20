Air Warrior Drill Team, Air Force Band to perform in Tezpur

GUWAHATI: As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Indian Air Force Station, Tezpur a special performance of the Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) and the Air Force Band will be held for the general public at Church Field, Tezpur on September 22, (Sunday) from 4.30 PM, according to an official communique.

The Air Warrior Drill Team was formed in 2004 to project a dynamic and vibrant image of the Indian Air Force, and it is the first-of-its-kind amongst all military and para-military forces in India as it performs unique advanced drill movements with rifles fixed with live bayonets.

The Air Force Band will perform for the public after the drill.

The Indian Air Force station, Tezpur was established on September 29, 1959 and the diamond jubilee event is being celebrated with a month-long event.