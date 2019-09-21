ILP demand: CoMSO seeks support from political leaders

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) has met some cabinet ministers and Parliamentary Party Leader of UDP Metbah Lyngdoh to seek their support on the inclusion of Inner Line Permit (ILP) provisions in the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

In a statement issued here, CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin said that they met the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, PHE Minister Samlin Malngiang, Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling and Health Minister AL Hek.

He added that the organisation has stressed on completing the exercise of amending the Act within October.

Stating that the meeting with the ministers turned out to be positive, he said that the organisation hoped to have the ILP system implemented in the state which will safeguard the indigenous communities from illegal immigrants.

It may be mentioned that the CoMSO has been pushing for amendment of the Residents Act by incorporating ILP provisions in it.

With the state government unable to introduce the amendment in the recently-concluded autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, the CoMSO held a public rally demanding ILP system in the state.

They intended to intensify their agitation but suspended it after the government assured to incorporate the ILP provisions in the Act.

The CoMSO has pushed for the amendment of the Act which should include its four proposals — bar on Indians or a foreigner from entering the state without valid permission, penalty for persons when they enter the state without valid permission and validity period of not more than 179 days of the permission granted and bar on other tribals from buying land in the state.