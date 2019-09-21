MLAs ask CEO for pre-1971 poll rolls

SHILLONG: With the exclusion of many women from Meghalaya in Assam NRC, three MLAs from Garo Hills have petitioned Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Frederick Kharkongor for certified copies of the electoral rolls prior to March 25, 1971.

In a letter handed over to the CEO on Friday, Congress MLA from Rajabala Azad Zaman, and NPP legislators SGE Mominin (Phulbari) and FCA Sangma (Selsella) urged him to provide the electoral rolls to all the men and women who approach the election office.

Zaman said the CEO informed him that the electoral rolls of 1970 and post 1970 were available and for those prior to 1970, he will take up the matter with Assam CEO.

According to Zaman, the CEO will issue instructions to the respective election offices in various districts.