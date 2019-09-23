Amended MV Act comes into force in Meghalaya





SHILLONG: The amended Motor Vehicle Act which was passed by the Parliament recently came into effect in Shillong from Monday.

A police official said that the State police received the notification from the Government last week and it could not be implemented on Saturday and Sunday and hence the amended Act came into force from Monday.

The new Motor Vehicles Act has enhanced the penalties for violation of its provisions.





With the implementation of the Act, stricter penalties would become applicable in case of dangerous driving. First time offenders will face imprisonment of six months to one year and/or fine of between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000. For the second offence, the offender will be imprisoned for up to 2 years and/or will have to pay a fine of up to Rs 10,000.





In case of drunken driving, imprisonment up to 6 months and/or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 in case of first time offence. For the second offence, there will be a prison term of up to 2 years and/or a fine of Rs 15,000 will be levied.



Unauthorised use of vehicles without licence will cost you Rs 5,000, up from previous penalty amount of Rs 1,000 and penalty for over-speeding has been enhanced from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000. In case of a light motor vehicle it will be Rs 2,000. For medium passenger or goods vehicles and subsequent offence, the penalty can be between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000.

