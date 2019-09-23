USTM stands out because of its human touch: Meghalaya Governor  

Varsity awards degrees to 1414 graduatse in its 5th Convocation

GUWAHATI: The Fifth Convocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) was held successfully in varsity campus in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya on Monday in the presence of the Governor of Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy and a galaxy of Vice Chancellors and dignitaries.

Altogether 1414 graduates were awarded degrees, out of which 19 scholars were awarded Ph.D. degrees, 1053 students were awarded Post Graduate degrees and 340 students were awarded Under Graduate degrees.

Honorary D.Sc. was awarded to Prof. Nirmal Kumar Chaudhury, Former VC, Gauhati University for outstanding contribution in the field academic administration and promotion of science, technology and innovation.

Honorary D.Litt. was awarded to Bishop George Mamalassery, Bishop Emeritus of Tura, Meghalaya for outstanding contribution in the field of education, health, spirituality and brotherhood.

Governor of Meghalaya, who is the Visitor of USTM, presided over this academic event and awarded the Degrees.

Congratulating the students after conferment of degrees, Tathagata Roy said, “The world is seeing a lot of changes. But certain things will always remain unchanged. That is human relationships. What differentiates USTM from any private or central university is the human touch”.

He urged the graduating students to continue with this human touch and be passionate about whatever they do. “To understand ‘unity in diversity’ in the context of India, I would suggest people to come to USTM because it is encapsulated here. USTM is doing wonderfully well as opposed to many other private universities in the region”, he added.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Vinod Kumar Jain, VC, Tezpur University said that the world was changing rapidly and that challenge was to keep pace with the change and make meaningful contribution to the growth of the country. “Work hard to update your skills” was his message to the youth. He said that universities become great through problem solving research and innovations.

The distinguished guest dignitaries present in the Convocation include, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, Former VC, Aligarh Muslim University; Dr Mridul Hazarika, Former VC, Gauhati University; Prof. (Dr.) J. S. Patil, VC, National Law University And Judicial Academy; Prof (Dr) Dipika Deka, VC, Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences; Dr. Dhiraj Bora, VC, Assam Science & Technology University, apart from others.

Earlier, in his welcome address the Chancellor of USTM, Mahbubul Hoque said, “We aspire to become a world class university and appeal to all the stakeholders to join us in our endeavour to transform this university into a world class institution and participate in the nation-building process”. He also expressed his gratefulness to the Government of Meghalaya for its help in the creation of USTM.

The University report was presented by the Vice Chancellor of USTM Dr PK Goswami. This was followed by award of degrees and gold medals. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Best PG Gold Medal was awarded to Zinnat Hassan, M.Sc. in Mathematics and PA Sangma Best UG Gold Medal was awarded to Upama Das, BCA.

Apart from this, 20 gold medals were awarded to the best Post Graduates of the respective departments while 15 gold medals were given away to the best undergraduate students from different departments.

The Convocation began with the solemn and elegant Academic Procession which was participated by the Registrar of the University, Academic Council members, members of Board of Governors, Deans of different schools, Heads of different Departments and the Award recipients. The Convocation came to close with the declaration by the Governor.