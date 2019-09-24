Assam to globally promote Raas festival of Majuli, Nalbari

28 home stays to be opened on World Tourism Day

GUWAHATI: After aggressively branding and promoting the Ambubachi Mela of Kamakhya Temple on national and global platforms, Assam Tourism is now taking a similar route to popularise the historic Raas Mahotav of Majuli, the world’s largest river island, and Nalbari this season.

Announcing this before the media on Tuesday, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) chairman, Jayanta Malla Baruah said the historic Raas Mahotsav would be promoted through national print, electronic and social media in a bid to woo more foreign and domestic tourists to the state.

“The state tourism department is preparing to brand and promote the Raas Mahotsav nationally and internationally on the lines of the Ambubachi Mela of Kamakhya. The official logo of the festival will be launched on World Tourism Day (September 27),” Baruah said.

The ATDC chairman further said that Assam’s mobile (bhramyamaan) theatre will be promoted along with the Raas Mahotsav.

As it is, the state tourism department has taken up a slew of activities on the occasion of World Tourism Day with a two-day programme here from September 27.

“A cycle rally will be taken out from Dighalipukhuri here on the morning of September 27 to make people aware of responsible tourism. The main event of the celebration will be held at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium (Kalakshetra) in the afternoon,” Baruah said.

Chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal will grace the occasion as chief guest at the open session in the presence of state tourism minister Chandan Brahma who will be the guest of honour.

“Students from tourism and hospitality institutes have been invited to be a part of the occasion and take part in skit and open quiz competitions on September 27. The winners of these competitions will also be awarded on the same day,” he said.

The tourism department had already organised photography, short film and write-up competitions with a view to promote Assamese culture, tradition and tourist destinations. The awards of these competitions will also be distributed among winners on the occasion.

Home stays

As many as 28 home stays under the “Amar Alohi” project of Assam Tourism would be officially opened for tourists/visitors.

“The home stays spread near hotspots such as Kaziranga National Park, Manas National Park, Dibru Saikhowa National Park and Majuli will be officially opened for people on September 27. We are also going to tie up with Airbnb (an online marketplace to rent out property/rooms) in this regard,” Baruah said.

The ceremonial programme will be followed by a cultural evening exploring the various ethnic and traditional cultural forms of Assam.

“On September 28, the department is organising a session at the river cruise, Alfresco Grand which is a collaborative event with the Outlook Group titled ‘Maximum Assam, Minimum Impact’,” he said.

Instagram tie-up

“Assam Tourism is also tying up with Instagram, which will also be the first such official collaboration in the country. A photo exhibition of the tourist destinations of the state will also be showcased on Instagram,” the ATDC chairman said.

The verified Insta handle of Awesome Assam will be published and a hashtag #DiscoverAssam will be unveiled at another function, with a view to brand Assam globally and woo more tourists.