Poll code violation glare on Hek

SHILLONG: The State Election Commission has asked the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner to issue a show cause notice to the District Medical Health Officer to verify if the Health Minister, AL Hek, has violated the model code of conduct (MCC) by inaugurating a wellness centre in the poll-bound East Khasi Hills district on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said his office has received reports about the inauguration of a wellness centre and the DC has been asked to issue a show cause notice to the organiser of the programme — District Medical Health Officer.

“Once we get the report, we will examine whether it is a case of violation of model code of conduct,” Kharkongor said. The minister inaugurated the upgraded Pynthorbah Health and Wellness Centre in his constituency, under East Khasi Hills district, where the model code of conduct is in place in view of the upcoming Shella assembly bypoll on October 21.

According to a government statement, the Pynthorbah Urban Public Health Centre is the first such facility in the district that has been upgraded as a health and wellness centre.

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated following the demise of Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy in July.

Earlier this year during the Lok Sabha poll process, the Election Commission had issued a show cause notice to Hek for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by using his official vehicle for election campaigning in West Jaintia Hills District following which Kharkongor recommended to the Election Commission of India to issue caution notice to the minister for the offence.