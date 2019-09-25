Faleiro accused of targeting Mukul

NEW DELHI/ SHILLONG: The beleaguered Congress in the North East, which has lost power in all the states, is facing a revolt with a top leader accusing the party general secretary, Luizinho Faleiro, of trying to remove strongman Mukul Sangma from the party.

The accusation was made by Tripura Congress president Pradyot Manikya Debbarman after he announced his resignation from the party on Tuesday.

He has accused Faleiro of trying to ‘dislodge’ top Congress leaders of North East, including the former Meghalaya chief minister, Mukul Sangma.

Pradyot addressed the people of Tripura via a live video on Facebook following his resignation from the post.

In his address, Debbarman blamed the AICC general secretary in-charge North East, Luizinho Faleiro for forcing him to quit the party over the National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

“20 days ago, Faleiro told me to withdraw the NRC petition which I had filed in the Supreme Court or lose the president’s post,” said Debbarman while pointing out that he had filed the petition much before he became the PCC president.

Stating that he cannot betray the trust of his people or go against whatever he believes, he added that he had met AICC interim President Sonia Gandhi a few days ago to air all these grievances but to no avail.

For the past few days, there have been speculations of Debbarman’s stand-off with the party High Command over several issues including NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Coming down heavily on AICC leaders, Debbarman said people like Faleiro have managed to ruin the Congress in the North East.

Debbarman has also ruled out speculations of him joining any other political parties saying he is not for sale.

“I am not joining any political party. For the next one month, I am going to meditate and think about my next course of action,” he said.

Attempts were made to contact Sangma, Debbarman and Faleiro for their reactions but they could not be reached.