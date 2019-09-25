Local forum raises Tura citizens’ issues to CM

TURA: A local development forum from Tura has proposed a slew of measures that needs to be taken by the government to improve various services as well as the living conditions of the people and to bring development to Tura and its surrounding areas.

In a memorandum submitted to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma recently, the New Tura development Forum (NTDF) proposed the organization of public awareness programmes by various departments like PHE, MeECL, PWD etc to ensure that schemes and projects of their outcome are utilized by the people for purposes they are meant for. The forum also suggested that roads in New Tura area including those started just prior to the ABDK Soba in February are transformed into all weather roads, creation of locality or community markets only for indigenous traders, setting up of general stores and canteens inside compounds of different offices, installation of street lights at crucial junctions and locations under New Tura area, that ISBT at Chasingre be immediately made functional, early completion of Ganol Small Hydro Project, circular ring system for regulation of traffic in front of P A Sangma stadium, issuance of circulars for proper waste disposal, upgradation of Health Sub Centre at Dakopgre to PHC, to look into the matter of issuing TNT by GHADC, to take up the matter of non-functional MTC building at Dakopgre, to look into random parking of TPTS buses and regular checking of food items bearing ISI trademarks by concerned department.

The forum also sought the setting up of a police station at already allotted space behind CRPF canteen at Dakopgre, setting up of Fire Department at Dakopgre, improvement of Post Office at Dakopgre, resumption of construction of District Museum at Dakopgre, construction of multilevel parking lots in markets to solve traffic congestion and the resumption of Shopping Complex construction at Najing Bazar.

Meanwhile, in a separate complaint, the forum also urged the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner to look into the problem being faced by the people while applying for necessary documents like Birth Certificate, Caste Certificate and Permanent Residential Certificate and ensure that there are no unnecessary delays.