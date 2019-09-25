Salary delay irks teachers

SHILLONG: The Dadenggiri SSA UP School 4th Teachers have expressed disappointment over the non-release of the three months’ salary to Dadenggiri Sub-Division SDSEO, which was the Directorate of School Education and Literacy (DSEL)- sanctioned grant in-aid for payment of their salaries with effect from June 1 to August 31, JT Sangma, Secretary of the teachers’ association informed in a statement.

The DSEL sanctioned the order in August but the 4th teachers have not received their salaries yet. As many as 91 teachers have been facing various problems due to the non-payment of their remuneration.