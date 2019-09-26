Rongara residents demand SBI branch, mobile towers

TURA: The Rongara Development Committee in South Garo Hills has submitted a memorandum to Siju-Rongara MLA, Rakkam A Sangma urging him to look into the problem of poor mobile network as well as the re-opening of an SBI branch in the region.

In its memorandum to Sangma, the committee informed that people from the region including those working in different departments are facing problems as there is no bank to cater to their needs. The committee added that people from the region are forced to travel either to Baghmara or Tura for all important works related to banking, which consumes time and money.

With regard to mobile connectivity, the committee informed that the only service available in the region was from the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) which too is irregular and unsatisfactory. The committee said that while the mobile service from neighbouring Bangladesh was available, it was too costly for the people to afford.

According to the committee, both facilities are interdependent in the area which is evident from the fact that the only existing SBI branch was forced to close down recently due to poor internet connectivity. To solve both problems, it urged the setting up of Jio and AirTel towers in the area as the same can also make way for the re-opening of an SBI branch.