BJP Mandal member firm on contesting from Shella seat

SHILLONG: BJP’s Shella Mandal member, Shembhalang L Chyne, has decided to contest the October 21 bypoll to the Shella assembly seat saying that the party is firm on staying away from the fray.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Chyne said he has had talks with the BJP president and informed him he has decided to contest the election.

UDP candidate Balajiedkupar Synrem, son of late Shella MLA Donkupar Roy, has received the support from NPP, which leads the ruling MDA of which BJP is also a constituent .

Criticising dynastic politics, he said, “I have been there in the constituency for the past 27 years and I feel that it is time for a change. Dynastic politics should not be allowed and there should not be anyone from the same family. I hope to see change.”

He said that he has a responsibility towards the constituency and asserted that there has been no development for the past 30 years in the constituency.

Contesting the elections for the first time, he said that he has been active in politics since his college days and wanted to bring a change in the constituency.

Asked on the changes he would like to bring, he picked on road connectivity, while pointing out that the Rs 47-crore Mawsmai-Shella road, which is of economic importance, has been a waste.

“There should also be a focus on agriculture, employment opportunities, youth and women empowerment,” Chyne said.

He had also prepared for the last Council elections but eventually gave way to his nephew.