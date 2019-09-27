KSU slams govt apathy on influx issue

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union on Thursday said it was high time for the government to display political will and resolve the influx issue once and for all.

KSU president Lambok Marngar said political parties in the state have failed to come up with a comprehensive mechanism to counter the influx of illegal immigrants into the state.

He said that many rounds of discussion were held with the successive governments about the need to check influx but the problem still persists.

Recalling that the then state government had denied implementation of the ILP but had worked upon a comprehensive mechanism, which included setting up of entry and exit points and the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, Lambok said it was sad that the act,

passed in 2016, was still lying pending in the secretariat.

He expressed dismay over the inaction of various political parties even after citing ILP as one of their agendas in their election manifestos, adding it is high time for the state government to settle the issue once and all.

It may be mentioned that work on the entry and exit point at Umling, Ri- Bhoi district, Guwahati -Shillong road is under way while the amended Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, which was to be introduced in the recently-concluded autumn session of the state Assembly, was eventually not tabled for discussion.