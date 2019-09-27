Three killed in Assam road mishap

Golaghat: Two officials of the Excise Department and a policeman were killed and four others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a dumper in Assam’s Golaghat district, officials said on Thursday.

The excise department team was returning to Guwahati after conducting a probe into an illicit liquor trade allegedly operated from neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered an enquiry into the accident that took place on NH-39 near the oil town of Numaligarh on Wednesday evening.

Following the collision, the vehicle burst into flames killing Excise Inspector Sumu Maibongsa, Sub-Inspector Ramen Bonjang and the police constable on the spot. Three other excise officials and the driver of the vehicle were hospitalised.

The driver of the dumper fled from the scene after the accident but police arrested him later. Family members of the officials alleged that the accident was pre-planned and that one person involved in the illegal liquor trade was behind it. (PTI)