144 CrPC during Durga puja in Nartiang

JOWAI: In order to maintain law and order within Elaka Nartiang during Durga Puja at Nartiang temple from October 4 to 8, the District Magistrate of West Jaintia Hills has promulgated Section 144 CrPC in the area, an official statement informed.

With the order coming into force immediately, all arms license holders under Elaka Nartiang have been asked to deposit their weapons along with Xerox copies of licenses to their respective police stations or outpost and the same will be released after Durga Puja, the statement said.

The order also prohibits carrying of arms within the Elaka. However, the order does not apply to members of the police security, forces, paramilitary force who may carry arms in connection with their lawful duties.

The order will remain in force till the Durga Puja is over.