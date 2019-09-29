State govt for eco-friendly buildings

SHILLONG: The state government wants to have buildings constructed in an eco-friendly manner.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday that the buildings in the state should be constructed in ecological and environment friendly manner.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Retrofitting of Structures’ at the State Convention Centre, organised by PWD (Roads and Bridges) along with Indian Buildings Congress, Meghalaya Centre.

This was also the 95th governing council meeting of the Indian Buildings Congress. Prestone said, “We have seen climate change with every passing day which is a threat to us and hence we have to structure our buildings to resist natural calamities”.

The deputy chief minister reminded that the North East falls under Seismic Zone V and an earthquake can pose danger to the region.

Hence, he asked the experts to concentrate on constructing structures according to the latest technology available which can withstand the natural calamities, including earthquake.